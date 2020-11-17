John Boyega would love to play the role of James Bond and would want '12 Years A Slave' filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen - who directed him in 'Small Axe' - was behind the camera for a potential 007 movie.
John Boyega wants to play James Bond.
The 28-year-old actor revealed that he would be up for playing the iconic spy after being recommended for the role by his 'Small Axe' co-star Letitia Wright, as long as Sir Steve McQueen - who created the anthology series 'Small Axe' - was directing the film.
John told MTV News: "Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let's do this!
"We could show them something different. We still bring this sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that."
Boyega had been tipped as a potential 007 by Letitia, who suggested that he would be the ideal replacement for Daniel Craig.
Asked whether John or her 'Black Panther' co-star Daniel Kaluuya would make a better Bond, Wright said: "I say Boyega because I know he would love it, you know?
"Daniel is the 'do the work and stay behind'. You know, he likes to stay low key. So that's too much. He can still play Bond, too. But I know John Boyega would just, yeah."
John recently played hero Finn in the recent 'Star Wars' trilogy and admitted that he wants to explore other roles before he would consider rejoining the legendary sci-fi franchise.
He said: "At this moment, versatility is like the biggest thing for me right now.
"There are so many people I would really like to explore versatility [with], different roles and different characters.
"This is what I do. I enjoy what I do so to stay in one place could be sometimes hard."
