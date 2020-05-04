John Boyega admits that the end of the new 'Star Wars' trilogy has allowed him to reflect on the changes in his career since he joined the franchise.
John Boyega admits that he become ''nostalgic'' since leaving the 'Star Wars' franchise.
The 28-year-old actor played the role of Stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn in the sequel trilogy, which came to an end with the release of 'Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker' last year, and admits that leaving the sci-fi series behind has allowed him to reflect on the changes in his career.
In an interview with CinemaBlend, he said of exiting 'Star Wars': ''I think for me, honestly, it's all been good. It's been great because I've been able to go home and ask that fundamental question that I couldn't answer through the six years (which) was, 'What just happened to me?'''
Boyega admits that he has kept a lot of ''Star Wars memorabilia'', such as audition scripts, to remind him of his role and admits that lockdown has meant he has been able to take his achievements.
He explained: ''I've still got my audition scripts. I've still got notes for what time I'm supposed to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff.
''So it's more of a time, for me anyway, to just kind of be a bit nostalgic and really take in the moments that I was able to enjoy. And then now I have time for family. So it's really, really a win-win.''
The 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' star also discussed the relationship between Finn and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in the movies and he believes the fan base's love of the two characters led to them to get more screen together, but he is adamant that there was never any romantic undertones despite many people wanting that to be true.
Boyega said: ''I don't think anybody really digged our chemistry until maybe when we had that original audition.
''The chemistry was so great that I think the idea came from the fans, to be honest.
''There wasn't a conversation about it during episode seven ('The Force Awakens'), even when Oscar does the mouth bite. I think what you're seeing there is the love between me and Oscar in real life which is our intense bromance.''
