John Boyega has been hailed a ''hero'' by LucasFilm.

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star joined anti-racism protesters at Hyde Park in London on Wednesday (03.06.20), where he delivered a passionate speech in which he admitted his activism could damage his career, but he's been inundated with support from the movie industry.

Alongside a link to a video of his speech, a post on the 'Star Wars' website read: ''Lucasfilm stands with John Boyega and his message that, 'Now is the time. Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something.'

''The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world.

''John Boyega, you are our hero.''

And 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill admitted he'd never felt prouder of his co-star.

He tweeted: ''Never been more proud of you, John.

@JohnBoyega [heart emoji], dad (sic)''

'9 Rides' writer and director Matthew A. Cherry urged other filmmakers to work with John.

He tweeted: ''I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well.

''Cause I know most Black creators got his back.

''And I also know it's not us that would try and black ball him either.''

Writer-and-director Seth Graeme-Smith replied: ''Any project. Any role he wants.''

He later added: ''I can't think of a single project that wouldn't be elevated by the participation of John Boyega. Not one.''

'Birds of Prey' director Cathy Yan was another to reply and admit she'd be delighted to cast him in one of her films.

She wrote: ''I would love to work with John Boyega.''

And the 28-year-old star's 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' director, Stephen DeKnight, told Cathy she wouldn't regret it if she did.

He replied: ''You would have a blast.

''John Boyega was one of the most prepared, talented, and laugh-until-you-cry-funny human beings I've ever had the privilege to work with.''

Jordan Peele also offered reassurance to the 'Detroit' actor.

He wrote: ''We got you, John.''

In his speech to protesters, John admitted he was going to speak out even if it cost him his career.

Fighting back tears, he said: ''I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f**k that.

''Black lives have always mattered.

''We have always been important. We have always meant something, we have always succeeded, regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting.''