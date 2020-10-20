John Boyega has likened 'They Cloned Tyrone' to 'Attack the Block'.

The 28-year-old actor is starring in Juel Taylor's Netflix sci-fi movie with Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris and has compared the movie to Joe Cornish's 2011 alien flick, in which he made his feature film debut.

John told ComingSoon.net: "The film is going to be like 'Attack the Block' for stateside, I'll give you that.

"Juel's making his directorial debut with the movie and he wrote a brilliant script. I mean, you don't just attract Jamie Foxx with nothing, this is a really well-written one that I think is going to be a lot of fun."

Boyega went on to land a role in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy after featuring in 'Attack the Block' and Cornish revealed last year that the pair had discussed a potential sequel with the star.

The 51-year-old director said: "We've got ideas.

"I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

'Attack the Block' was celebrated earlier this year after John's passionate anti-racism speech at a protest in London and Joe feels that it "wonderful" that people are re-watching it.

Discussing the project having a leading black actor and being set in a London tower block, he said: "The movie's nearly 10 years old now, and it's trying to address issues that were fairly ingrained then, and have certainly stuck around.

"At the time when it came out, it put a lot of people's backs up, because it has a very unusual protagonist and arc.

"It's wonderful that people are revisiting the film."