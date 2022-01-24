John Boyega explained how he came "full circle" by starring in the thriller '892'.
John Boyega came "full circle" as he starred in '892'.
The 29-year-old actor stepped in to replace Jonathan Majors in the thriller and collaborated with co-writer Kwame Kwei-Armah – who cast John in his first acting role in the 2009 theatre play 'Seize the Day'.
The 'Star Wars' actor told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was pretty much relaxing after spending time with my family, and then I got a call from my agent about this project.
"He put this story in front of me years ago, but scheduling didn't allow us to do it. So, it came full circle."
Boyega had exited the Netflix project 'Rebel Ridge' prior to being cast in the movie and admits that he was taken by surprise to be back working again so soon.
He recalled: "It was definitely a 180. Especially at the time, I didn't have the intention of working so soon."
John explained how he had to delve deep to perfect the character and feared that a break in filming due to coronavirus would have a negative impact on his performance in the flick.
The 'Small Axe' star said: "I like to say there are some roles where you can use elements of yourself to help prompt your knowledge of the role, and then there are some roles that you just did not go through, and you have gotta act."
John continued: "I had like a few weeks off to recover and then came back and finished it off. That really worried me because we're in a streak, like getting into the meat of it. And then it happened, and I was like, 'Damn, I'm gonna lose the flow.'"
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...