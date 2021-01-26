John Boyega and Robert De Niro have joined the cast of new Netflix movie 'The Formula'.
John Boyega and Robert De Niro are to star in 'The Formula'.
The pair have boarded the cast of the new Netflix movie, which is being directed by Gerard McMurray.
The plot centres on a Formula One racing prodigy (played by Boyega) who is forced to become a getaway driver in order to save the only family he has left. McMurray is writing, directing and producing the film for his newly formed production company Buppie Productions.
De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh are producing alongside Sam Shaw and Ephraim Walker with Jason Michael Berman serving as an executive producer.
Production on the project is not expected to begin until Boyega and De Niro have finished with their latest projects. John is set to star in the sci-fi comedy 'They Cloned Tyrone' while De Niro has been cast in David O. Russell's new untitled movie in which he will star with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.
John previously played the role of Finn in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy but likened starring in the blockbuster franchise to being in a "luxury jail".
The 28-year-old actor explained: "Being in a big franchise, it's kind of like luxury jail sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else. Because remember, in a franchise you're working on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles."
He also revealed that he was keen to explore other opportunities in his career before he would consider a return to 'Star Wars'.
John said: "At this moment, versatility is like the biggest thing for me right now.
"There are so many people I would really like to explore versatility [with], different roles and different characters.
"This is what I do. I enjoy what I do so to stay in one place could be sometimes hard."
