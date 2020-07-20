John Boyega has insisted he is ''done'' with 'Star Wars'.

The 28-year-old actor portrayed Finn in three movies in the blockbuster franchise - 'The Force Awakens', 'The Last Jedi', and 'The Rise Of Skywalker' - whilst he also appeared in the short, 'Rise Of The Resistance' and voiced the character in the TV series 'Forces Of Destiny'.

And when a fan asked if he would be reprising the role, Boyega insisted he has ''moved on'' and has ''more to offer''.

Underneath of a snap of the 'Attack the Block' star confirming he was back on set on Instagram, a fan commented: ''Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!''

And he replied: ''lol no thank you. I've moved on. (sic)''

Another follower then slammed him, writing: ''really just got those Disney bucks and dipped'', to which he hit back: ''nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That's all. (sic)''

Boyega regularly responds to his followers on social media, and in April, he admitted Jj Abrams' 2019 flick 'The Rise of Skywalker' had ''some disappointments''.

In response to someone calling the movie ''embarrassing'', he wrote back: ''Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on.''

Asked previously if he'd return to the franchise, Boyega ruled it out and insisted he won't be appearing on the streaming platform Disney+ as Finn, either.

He laughed: ''In what? You ain't going to Disney+ me!

''I ain't getting no Disney+! I'm watching it, though, but I'll stay in the feature films.''

Boyega has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including TV's 'Small Axe' and the motion pictures 'Naked Singularity', 'Rebel Ridge' and 'Borderland'.

There's also been talk of a sequel for his 2011 film 'Attack the Block', in which Boyega portrayed gang leader and orphan Moses.

Last month, the sci-fi action flick's creator, Joe Cornish, teased: ''We've got ideas.

''I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it.''