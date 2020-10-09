'EastEnders' actor John Altman wants to perform his new album at Glastonbury.

The 68-year-old actor - famous for playing villain 'Nasty' Nick Cotton on the BBC One soap on-and-off for three decades - is releasing a new album, 'Never Too Late To Rock and Roll', in November.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is over John hopes to start playing his new songs live and his dream is to grace one of the stages at Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival.

When asked if it is his ambition to one rock the Glastonbury crowd, he said: "That would be another dream come true, it would be great."

Talking about going on tour once the various COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, John - who previously was the lead singer for bands Resurrection and Heavy Metal Kids - added: "I'd love to, I really would, very much. I love performing."

The first single, 'Hallucinating You', comes out on October 16 and the album - which was produced by by indie legend Mark Christopher Lee, who was discovered by late DJ John Peel, and who plays with Guinness Record breaking band The Pocket Gods - follows on November 20.

The LP contains songs that John has written has over the past 20 years and he admits the record is like an anthology of his life and opinions.

One song, 'Outrageous', sees John mocking American President Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, the British politician who was a key campaigner for Brexit, and the actor admits it's great to able to share his political views in his music.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: "Ive written these songs over the past 20 years, the album is a bit of an anthology really, it's a history of my political views, my broken heart, a bit of madness and a bit of imagination.

"There's a track called 'Twisted Mind' which is a really hard-hitting punk track about Robert Mugabe, I hated him, he wrecked Zimbabwe. People like him, that's what 'Twisted Mind' is all about.

"Donald Trump is mentioned in a song called 'Outrageous'. The line is 'let's live it large like Trump and Farage.' I just stuck that in. "Trump is unbelievable, what's the next statement he's going to put out? That he's from the planet Krypton and he's going to save the world, dear or dear. He could say something like that, 'I'm from planet Krypton, I feel like Superman!' It's a crazy world out there."