Joey King is to star in and produce an adaptation of the dystopian novel 'Uglies'.

'The Kissing Booth' actress is teaming up with Netflix once again to tackle a film take on Scott Westerfeld's best-selling novel.

The story is set in a world where a compulsory operation at the age of 16 gets removes physical differences and makes everyone pretty as they conform to an ideal standard of beauty.

Sources suggest Joey is a fan of the book and has been instrumental in persuading Netflix to acquire the rights to the project.

McG has boarded the flick as director, with Krista Vernoff adapting the script for the big screen. John and Jordan Davis will produce for Davis Entertainment Company with Jamie and Scott serving as executive producers.

Joey is also set to star with Brad Pitt in David Leitch's action-thriller 'Bullet Train'.

The 21-year-old actress will reportedly play one of the four leads in the film and is believed to be the only woman in the group.

'Bullet Train' follows a group of assassins on a train in Tokyo and has been described as a cross between 'Speed' and 'Non-Stop', where Liam Neeson's character must find a killer on a plane.

King has also played the role of Elle Evans in Netflix romcom 'The Kissing Booth' and its sequel. She claimed that the follow-up is better than the original.

She explained: ''This sequel, if I may say so myself, I think is better than the first movie ... We wanted to give fans something to remember, something that is even bigger and better than the movie that they fell in love with initially, something that exceeded all expectations and still remained true to the absolute fun, loving, ridiculously silly nature of the first movie.''