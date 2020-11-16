Joey King has revealed that 'The Kissing Booth 3' will be available to audiences in summer next year.
'The Kissing Booth 3' will be released in summer 2021.
Joey King will reprise her role as Elle Evans in the final movie in the Netflix teen rom-com and has confirmed that it will be available to audiences next summer – after it was shot back-to-back with the second film.
After accepting the Comedy Movie Star gong at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday (15.11.20), Joey said: "I told myself if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. I want to tell you that 'The Kissing Booth 3', our final instalment, is going to be released in summer 2021. I'm so excited! I wish it was tomorrow.
"I really wish it was tomorrow. Thank you guys so much! Thank you for loving this movie and for loving this character as much as I do. It just means so much."
'The Kissing Booth 2' also took home the award for Comedy Movie of 2020 at the ceremony and Joey was pleased that the movie spread happiness in what has been a challenging year amid the coronavirus crisis.
She said: "This year has been so weird. I'm not gonna be the first person to say that tonight on this stage.
"But the fact that our movie and my character brought some laughter to everybody at home, that makes me smile. That makes me feel so good. That makes me feel so happy. I want to thank our director, Vince Marcello, and I want to thank Netflix."
