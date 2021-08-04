Joey King's mood "increases" if she wears make-up.

The 'Kissing Booth' actress always feels better when she applies cosmetics, even if there's no one around to see how much effort she's made with her appearance, because it helps her to "reclaim" her day.

She said: "I love make-up. If I just throw on a little bit, my mood increases, even if I’m not seeing anyone.

"Like today, I had a lot of stuff to do, but when I was finished with that stuff, after I showered, I didn't have anything to do necessarily.

"So I swiped a little mascara and put on a little eyeliner, brushed on my eyebrows and I was like, ooh, s***. It's just a way to reclaim your day."

The 22-year-old actress needs exercise to help her feel relaxed.

She told Byrdie magazine: “This sounds odd, but I didn’t know that I was the type of person that needs exercise to not feel wound up. If I’m feeling pent up and I don’t know why, if I just move my body, then all of a sudden I’m so much more relaxed.”

And though it makes her "miserable", Joey forces herself to take an ice bath every day to ease away the day and finds it helps her to sleep better.

Speaking about her daily routine, she said: "I wake up, I pack my Gatorade and many litres of water. I eat a big breakfast: a bowl of oats with lots of fruit and some toast.

"I head to training, where I f*****’ go for it for a few hours. Then I have meetings to prepare for the rest of the film.

"Then I take a shower, shove myself in an ice bath, and then I am miserable while I’m doing that. But then I get out and sleep like a goddamn baby.”