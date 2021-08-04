Joey King finds she feels better if she puts on make-up, even if she isn't going to see anyone.
Joey King's mood "increases" if she wears make-up.
The 'Kissing Booth' actress always feels better when she applies cosmetics, even if there's no one around to see how much effort she's made with her appearance, because it helps her to "reclaim" her day.
She said: "I love make-up. If I just throw on a little bit, my mood increases, even if I’m not seeing anyone.
"Like today, I had a lot of stuff to do, but when I was finished with that stuff, after I showered, I didn't have anything to do necessarily.
"So I swiped a little mascara and put on a little eyeliner, brushed on my eyebrows and I was like, ooh, s***. It's just a way to reclaim your day."
The 22-year-old actress needs exercise to help her feel relaxed.
She told Byrdie magazine: “This sounds odd, but I didn’t know that I was the type of person that needs exercise to not feel wound up. If I’m feeling pent up and I don’t know why, if I just move my body, then all of a sudden I’m so much more relaxed.”
And though it makes her "miserable", Joey forces herself to take an ice bath every day to ease away the day and finds it helps her to sleep better.
Speaking about her daily routine, she said: "I wake up, I pack my Gatorade and many litres of water. I eat a big breakfast: a bowl of oats with lots of fruit and some toast.
"I head to training, where I f*****’ go for it for a few hours. Then I have meetings to prepare for the rest of the film.
"Then I take a shower, shove myself in an ice bath, and then I am miserable while I’m doing that. But then I get out and sleep like a goddamn baby.”
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Danny Winters is a young man in 1969, who becomes disenfranchised from the marginalisation and...
This may look exactly like Gerard Butler's over-serious Olympus Has Fallen, but it's actually that...
Old-style filmmaking makes this movie scarier than other recent horror films, simply because director Wan...
When USCP officer John Cale is turned down as he applies for a highly coveted...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
When the Perron family of six move to a rural old farmhouse in New England,...
Emily Smith-Dungy is a 16-year-old super high achieving student with a great passion for jumping...