Joey King feels ''selfish'' for feeling down.

The 21-year-old actress admitted that she is working on looking after her own mental health and trying not to feel guilty for feeling bad when there are other people who are dealing with much worse issues than she is.

The 'Kissing Booth' actress explained to Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I preach a lot about being proactive about your mental health and not feeling selfish for feeling depressed or upset, but then when I sink into these weird moods, I immediately feel super selfish, which makes me feel worse. When it comes to taking care of yourself, there is a certain level of selfishness you have to have, but it's hard. I haven't found that balance yet. Because I in no way, shape, or form want to make any conversation that I start right now about me.''

And Joey admitted the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 has not helped.

She said: ''2020...at first, everything was on fire, then we were going into World War III. Then the coronavirus hit. Your brain goes to the worst-case scenario. Like, What if every single person in the universe dies?''

Joey is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement; she and her sister Hunter have been reading 'So You Want to Talk About Race' together and Joey has been doing what she can to educate herself and others.

She said: ''I am a guest. Like every white person who enters, we are guests. This is not an issue we have to make about ourselves. We don't get to make it about ourselves.''