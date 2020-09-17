Joel Kinnaman says being tied up on the set of 'The Secrets We Keep' influenced his performance as he was in a ''constant rage''.
Joel Kinnaman was ''furious day in and day out'' on the set of 'The Secrets We Keep'.
The 40-year-old actor plays Thomas in Yuval Adler's drama and is tied to a chair as he's interrogated by neighbour Maja (Noomi Rapace).
And he believes it helped his performance because he was in a ''constant rage'' all the time as he had to remain in the same position for ''hours on end''.
Joel explained to ComicBook.com: ''It put me in a place, emotionally, that I wasn't expecting it to put me in.
''It put me in a place of constant rage that I haven't experienced before in a film. So I was just furious day in and day out.''
The 'Suicide Squad' star also felt ''vulnerable and desperate'' and shed blood from the tight bondage.
Joel said: ''I was tied to the point where my arms would bleed and the gag in my mouth would cut in the corners of my lips. And then, because of the bondage was so tight and so intricate, we couldn't untie me in between takes. So I would just sit there in between takes and I'd just be there for hours on end.
''And it just makes you feel vulnerable and desperate, in a sense. And, of course I realise that this is good, I didn't have to search for any emotions like you have to do sometimes. It was all just there.''
Joel stars in the flick alongside his long-time friend Noomi, who was taken back by his emotional performance.
The 40-year-old actress said: ''I feel like Joel, when he came in, I've never seen him exist in this place. I've never seen that desperation, that fear, and that anger in his eyes.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
With a script by Brad Ingelsby (Out of the Furnace), this thriller has more substance...
During the Second World War, many Russian men were able to make a name for...
JW has served three years of his prison sentence so far after being arrested for...
There's a robust, intelligent tone to this action remake that makes it continually intriguing, even...
Alex Murphy is a hard-working police officer who lives an ordinary life with his beautiful...
It has taken a few years for this Swedish crime thriller to break out internationally....
Matt Weston is a young CIA agent who, for the past year, has been bored...