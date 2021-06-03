Joel Kinnaman has described 'The Suicide Squad' as insane and suggests the superhero sequel is the "best movie" that director James Gunn has ever made.
The 41-year-old actor reprises his role as Rick Flag in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and suggests that James Gunn's movie takes things to "another level" from its predecessor 'Suicide Squad', which was directed by David Ayer.
Joel told the 'Just for Variety' podcast: "We saw it a couple of days ago. It's insane. It's by far James Gunn's best movie. It just takes it to another level. It's an insane film."
'The Informer' star praised the director for having a precise vision for the film and making it "flow" perfectly.
Joel said: "At the same time, it was very much the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. While we were shooting it, it was so clear what we were doing.
"From A to Z, it's so well paced, it has such a drive and such comedic timing. It's funny along the way the whole time, effortlessly.
"But then I think what really surprised me was I was struck by how well it flowed, but also how he was able to create these little bubbles, these little moments of emotional depth and visual and emotional poetry. And I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it became something bigger."
Joel also branded the movie – which also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi and John Cena among others – as "silly", "ridiculous" and "super violent".
He explained: "And then it's also very silly, and ridiculous in many ways and super violent. Just gory almost at times. And it has shocking moments, but they are very comedic.
"At the end of the movie, it's completely normal seeing this giant shark just standing gnawing on a person's head, and some of the people just having a conversation next to it... When you're one hour and 50 minutes into 'Suicide Squad', that's going to feel completely normal. It's so irreverent."
