Joel Kinnaman has suggested that fans will be surprised by his "less cynical" take on Rick Flag in 'The Suicide Squad'.
Joel Kinnaman thinks fans will be surprised about his portrayal of Rick Flag in 'The Suicide Squad'.
The 41-year-old actor reprises his role as the character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel but has teased that his alter ego is "less cynical" than in the flick's predecessor 'Suicide Squad'.
Joel told GQ Hype: "I had to look at it in a way that I had never looked at a character before.
"It was a very different take on Flag. I felt it was a much more idealistic and less cynical version. It felt like he had much more emotions available. In some ways, it felt closer to myself."
'The Informer' star also revealed that he was unhappy with his performance in the previous film and that "conflicting visions" blighted David Ayer's flick.
Joel said: "The thing that we made wasn't something that we felt great about. You could feel that there were conflicting visions in the cut.
"I worked as hard as I could, but I never really felt loose in that character."
Kinnaman believes that this movie is a lot better and praised director James Gunn for capturing moments of "real poetic beauty".
He shared: "I think what surprised me when I saw the film was first how well it flowed. How he (Gunn) was able to create these little bubbles of emotional sincerity and some moments of real poetic beauty and they felt earned."
Joel also explained how his mother had a big impact on his acting career by teaching him how to channel emotion into his performances.
He said: "My mother helped me form a language to talk about emotions, to understand that sometimes the emotions that you feel are a result of something else."
Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/joel-kinnaman-interview
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
With a script by Brad Ingelsby (Out of the Furnace), this thriller has more substance...
During the Second World War, many Russian men were able to make a name for...
JW has served three years of his prison sentence so far after being arrested for...
There's a robust, intelligent tone to this action remake that makes it continually intriguing, even...
Alex Murphy is a hard-working police officer who lives an ordinary life with his beautiful...
It has taken a few years for this Swedish crime thriller to break out internationally....
Matt Weston is a young CIA agent who, for the past year, has been bored...