Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver will lead the cast of 'Master Gardener', the new crime thriller directed by Paul Schrader.
Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver are to star in 'Master Gardener'.
The pair are attached to lead the cast of the crime thriller that will be directed by Paul Schrader from his original screenplay.
The story follows a meticulous horticulturist (Edgerton) who is devoted to looking after the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager (Weaver).
When she demands that he takes her wayward and troubled great-niece under his wing, it unlocks dark secrets from a violent buried past.
HanWay Films will be reunited with the filmmaker after working with Paul on his movie 'The Card Counter', which will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival.
Amanda Crittenden from Kojo Studios and Scott LaStaiti are producing the film with David Gonzales. Luisa Law and Kojo Studios' Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts will executive produce the upcoming movie.
Principal photography on the project is set to begin in the United States early next year.
Schrader told Deadline: "When the idea first started it was one of my male protagonists but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique."
HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added: "Paul Schrader is at the top of his form, and HanWay is excited to be collaborating with one of film's greatest writer-directors.
"'Master Gardener' is the natural successor to the brilliant film 'The Card Counter' which will have its world premiere today (02.09.21) at the Venice Film Festival. Character-driven, sexy and surprising, with plenty of intrigue one would expect from a Schrader film."
