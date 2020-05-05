An 'Extraction' sequel is in the works, according to the film's writer Joe Russo.

The 48-year-old filmmaker served as both a screenwriter and producer on the Netflix Original action flick and following the movie's huge success, being streamed by over 90 million viewers, Russo has confirmed he is going to penning a follow-up.

It is hoped that Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as mercenary Tyler Rake and that Sam Hargrave - who made his reputation as a stunt coordinator on several Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters - will return as director.

Joe said: ''The deal is closed for me to write 'Extraction 2', and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be.''

Joe - whose brother Anthony Russo also served as a producer - refused to confirm if the new project would be a prequel or sequel after the ambiguous ending to the first film.

He explained: ''We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.''

Joe believes the reason audiences have enjoyed 'Extraction' is because it has exhilarating action sequences and a simple plot.

The story follows 36-year-old Hemsworth's alter ego Tyler who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a drug baron in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Joe - who has helmed several MCU movies with his brother - said: ''There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal.

''What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action.''

Director Sam Hargrave recently hinted there would be a second film because there is ''a lot of potential'' with the story.

He said: ''There's a lot of potential; it's so interesting. And again, the beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there's a lot of ways you can go. You can go forwards or backwards. Either way you look on the timeline are very interesting stories.''