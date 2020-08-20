Hollywood star Joe Manganiello has insisted he is ''retired'' from the 'Magic Mike' franchise.
The 43-year-old actor starred in 2012's 'Magic Mike' and its 2015 sequel, 'Magic Mike XXL', but Joe has no intention of starring in a third movie about the world of male stripping.
Asked about the possibility of returning to the franchise, he insisted: ''I'm retired.''
Joe appeared in the hit films alongside Matt Bomer, with whom he also attended acting school at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Joe and Matt ''always stay in touch'' with each other away from the movie business, too.
He told People magazine: ''We always talk.
''I got so much from going to the drama school that I went to in terms of learning and technique, but one of the great things that I got is all of the friends I have that work in the business. And one of the great things is the friendship that I have with Matt.
''Matt and I always stay in touch, and talk and catch up, and grab lunch.''
Meanwhile, Joe recently claimed that the success of his marriage to Sofia Vergara proves his ''instincts about her were right''.
The Hollywood star and Sofia, 48, tied the knot back in 2015, and Joe - who is set to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary in November - is still loving life as a married man.
He explained: ''I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves.
''I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.''
Joe now feels more certain than ever about his decision to marry the actress.
He said: ''My instincts about her were right.''
