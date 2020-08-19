According to Joe Manganiello, the success of his marriage to Sofia Vergara proves his ''instincts about her were right'' about the actress.
The 43-year-old actor and Sofia, 48, tied the knot back in 2015, and Joe - who is set to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary in November - is still loving life as a married man.
He shared: ''I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves.
''I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.''
Joe now feels more certain than ever about his decision to marry the actress.
He told PEOPLE magazine: ''My instincts about her were right.''
The 'Magic Mike' star used the coronavirus lockdown to introduce his wife to some of his favourite movies and TV shows.
Recalling his lockdown experience, Joe said: ''Sofia had never seen 'Mad Men', which I saw every episode of and was obsessed with, so we went through all of 'Mad Men'.
''Then she had never seen 'The Sopranos' and I was like, 'That's the greatest show that's ever been made that kicked off all of the great cable shows. It paved the way. You have to see these.' So I watched 'The Sopranos' again. She thought it was brilliant.''
Speaking about their movie-watching habits during the lockdown, Joe added: ''I love [director] John Milius so I watched 'Conan the Barbarian' again, and I've been going through David Fincher movies.
''And we watched all three seasons of 'Eastbound & Down', which she'd never seen.''
