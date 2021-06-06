Joe Jonas hopes to follow in the footsteps of former beau Taylor Swift and re-record the Jonas Brothers debut album 'It's About Time'.
Joe Jonas wants to re-record the Jonas Brothers' first album.
The 31-year-old pop star revealed that he is keen for he and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas to follow in the footsteps of former girlfriend Taylor Swift - who has been revisiting her own music catalogue - by re-recording their 2006 record 'It's About Time'.
Asked which Jonas Brothers song he would like to remaster, Joe said: "I think I would probably re-record our entire first album.
"Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever."
The star is set to head off on the 'Remember This' tour with his siblings in August, which will mark the first time the band have played since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and Joe is desperate to hit the road once again.
He told E!News: "It's been a year and half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we've had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States...I'm excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces."
Taylor, 31, decided to release new versions of her albums after Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought the rights to her back catalogue.
She said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.
"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.