Joe Jonas says being in quarantine with his wife Sophie Turner is ''kinda nice''.

The 30-year-old pop star - who married the 'Game of Thrones' in 2019 - has admitted to relishing the experience of being in lockdown with Sophie.

He shared: ''We're having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time.

''Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice.''

Joe and Sophie also make sure they find time during the day to indulge their own passions.

The singer - who celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary earlier this month - told SiriusXM: ''We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important. So I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though were all under one roof.

''I think that's been helpful for us.''

Meanwhile, Sophie also recently admitted she's enjoying her time in quarantine with Joe.

The 24-year-old actress - who played Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones' - revealed she was relishing the chance to spend quality time at home with her husband, who is often touring with his music.

She explained: ''I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me.

''I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing.

''I'm like, all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great.''

Sophie also said she only leaves their house ''once a day to walk [her] dog''.