Joe Jonas is already ''very hands on and involved'' following the birth of his daughter.

The Jonas Brothers star is believed to have become a first-time father last week when his wife Sophie Turner reportedly gave birth to their daughter, whom sources have said the couple have named Willa.

And since the tot's birth - which has not been confirmed by the couple, but was first reported on Monday (27.07.20) - Joe has been doing ''everything he can'' to help his spouse get ''settled'' into their life as a family of three.

An insider said: ''They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.''

The source also said both Sophie, 24, and Joe, 30, are ''so excited to be parents,'' to their newborn daughter that they've ''been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off''.

They added to E! News: ''Everyone is very excited for them.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the 'Game of Thrones' actress ''can't wait'' to become a first-time mother.

A source said last month: ''Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby. Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking. The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love. Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mum.''

Joe and Sophie - who got engaged in October 2017 after a year of dating - married in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, before hosting a second ceremony in Paris, France, the following month.