Joe Jonas ''didn't even know'' some of the people that showed up to his and Sophie Turner's impromptu wedding.

The Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot with the 'Game of Thrones' star in Las Vegas in 2019 and he admits he didn't even known some of the people who attended the surprise nuptials but they have since become good friends.

Speaking to GQ's Actually Me, he said: ''We had to get legally married in the United States, so we though it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out [to Las Vegas], and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn't even know that well there.

''Some people [in attendance] I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing. My parents called me the next morning and they were like, 'Did you just get married?' And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married!''

Meanwhile, Joe previously revealed he sees his wife Sophie walk down the aisle when he sings 'Hesitate'.

Speaking in the band's concert documentary film Happiness Continues, he said of the track: '''Hesitate' is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to [my wife] Sophie. I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something. For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.''

The lyrics of the track include: ''I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you.''