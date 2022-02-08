Joe Jonas' DNCE are reuniting without bassist Cole Whittle.

The Jonas Brothers star has confirmed the 'Cake By The Ocean' group - also comprising JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless - are set to release new music as a trio.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “While I was in the Jonas Brothers again, I put a pause on all things DNCE, with the support of my fellow bandmates.

“So it became this thing where we all went and did our own thing and started to look at what else we wanted to do. Cole’s been making really amazing music that’s right up his alley, and I’m really supportive of him.”

DNCE have announced their first new music since 2018, a track with KYGO called 'Dancing Feet'.

Joe said of the upbeat nature of the track: “It’s really happy. It’s that feeling of not really giving a f*** and enjoying life to the fullest.

“I think what DNCE always did so well was bring joy to people, which is what I wanted to do with this new batch of music.

“Obviously it’s still very tricky times, but it reminds us all of being able to go out there and dance and enjoy life.”

The pop band teased their return by changing their logo on social media and their bio to read: “We’re back to make you move."

What's more, the 32-year-old singer teased a snippet of their comeback song on TikTok at the weekend.

As for the future of Jonas Brothers, the band recently denied they are splitting up again and teased new music is in the pipeline.

The 'Sucker' hitmakers quashed a report that suggested their reunion was "effectively over", and told fans on Twitter that they have some "exciting stuff" coming up "together and apart".

Marking the second anniversary to the day the trio - completed by siblings Kevin and Nick Jonas - announced their comeback (24.02.21), they wrote: "That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us. Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories… Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it’s all because of how amazing you guys are ... We have the best fans in the world and we love you so much! We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming and we can’t wait for you guys to hear all about it."