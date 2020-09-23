Jodie Marsh's mother has died following a battle with cancer.

The 41-year-old media personality revealed in May her mother, Kristina Marsh, was ''dying at home'' from cancer after being ''turfed out'' of hospital amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday (23.09.20) the star confirmed Kristina has passed away.

In a message shared on her Twitter account, Jodie wrote: ''My beautiful, classy, kind, generous, clever, incredible mum passed away this morning.

''She was my best friend & the strongest woman I know.

''She was the best mum in the world & the best human you could ever wish to know.

''I love you so so much mum. How do I do this without you? (sic)''

Jodie previously slammed her mother's treatment amid the current global health crisis four months ago, when she hit out at her local hospital for turning Kristina away despite her ''aggressive'' cancer diagnosis.

Responding to a post by charity Balls To Cancer, which urged people with cancer symptoms to go to A&E if they needed to, Jodie said: ''Not quite true. My mum was basically turfed out of hospital and told 'come back in eight weeks' even though she has the most aggressive growing cancer her consultant had ever seen. Thrown out of hospital because of Covid. No treatment. She's dying at home. No word from hospital. (sic)''

Jodie also claimed the hospital ''lied'' to her and her mother as they said there is ''nothing more they can do for her''.

Writing on Twitter in response to a fan, she added: ''I'm so so sorry for you. There are no words. I know what you've been through cos we're going through it now. I can't even comprehend this at all. And it's the fact that the hospital lied to us too. They said 'there's nothing more we can do for her' which is untrue.... x x x (sic)''