Jodie Marsh feels ''broken and lost'' since the death of her mother.

The 41-year-old former glamour model took to Twitter on Wednesday (23.09.20) to share the sad news that her beloved mother Kristina Marsh had died after losing her battle with cancer.

Jodie thanked all of her followers who had sent her condolences and admitted she would have been totally lost without the support and love of her boyfriend Billy Collins Nuttall.

She tweeted: ''Thank you so so much everyone for your amazing and kind comments. I am so overwhelmed. I'd love to reply to every single one personally but I just can't. I am so broken and lost. Billy is taking care of me & he's amazing. And we're both taking care of my dad too.''

The ex-'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant also thanked of all her friends who had ''rallied round'' to be there for her and her family in their hour of need.

In another Twitter post, she wrote: ''I am so touched by all the love we've had from everyone. And I'm so grateful for my friends who have rallied round. My mum was the most beautiful soul in the world and was loved by so many people. She never made a single enemy in her whole life. She was incredible...''

Jodie's previously blasted medical staff who ''turfed out'' her mum Kristina from hospital back in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite her ''aggressive'' cancer diagnosis.

Responding to a post by charity Balls To Cancer, which urged people with cancer symptoms to go to A&E if they needed to, Jodie said: ''Not quite true. My mum was basically turfed out of hospital and told 'come back in eight weeks' even though she has the most aggressive growing cancer her consultant had ever seen. Thrown out of hospital because of Covid. No treatment. She's dying at home. No word from hospital. (sic)''