Jodie Comer believes that 'The Last Duel' "holds a mirror up to society".

The 28-year-old actress stars in Sir Ridley Scott's historical drama film as Marguerite de Carrouges, a French noblewoman who is raped by her husband's friend in the late 1300s.

The accused knight Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) denies the crime so Marguerite's husband Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) challenges him to a duel to the death to determine whether he is guilty or not. It is the last duel to be legally sanctioned in France and Marguerite will be burned at the stake as punishment for her false allegation if her husband loses.

Jodie was pleased to give her character a voice and believes the movie places the way society views women in context.

Speaking to Variety at the movie's premiere in New York, the 'Killing Eve' star said: "I was looking forward to giving this woman a voice.

"There was so little information about her, and she was the one who experienced this horrific attack, yet there was a whole encyclopedia about the men and how they fought and what they wore and who they were. To hear the creators' main focus was to give her the opportunity to speak her truth was what really grabbed my attention."

Jodie added that the movie shows there is still some way to go for women in society, especially those who have been victims of sexual assault.

The 'Free Guy' actress explained: "It's pretty evident that we've come so far in many ways, and yet in many we haven't learned anything, especially in regards to women experiencing sexual assault and women still fighting for autonomy over their bodies.

"It's kind of depressing when you go, 'Oh gosh, it still feels like we have another 600 years to go.' Hopefully that really isn't the case... It really holds a mirror up to society."