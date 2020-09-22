Jodie Comer has only just mastered winged eyeliner.

The 27-year-old actress is thankful for the tips she's received with her frequent make-up artist Alex Babsky because her own efforts don't always look the way she wants them to.

She told Refinery 29: ''Recently, Alex was doing an eyeliner look on me that was kind of like a cat eye but so subtle and gorgeous

'' I always want to do a little flick but it always ends up on my forehead. I'm always trying to level it out and it always gets bigger and bigger.

''He gave me a top tip, though: start it from the centre of your eye and then wing it out, starting with a pencil and then a felt-tip liquid liner.''

And the 'Killing Eve' star's make-up artist has also taught her a few tricks to make her features look bigger and to stand out more.

She added: ''Another tip I learned is that once your lips are done, going around them with a little bit of concealer makes them seem a bit sharper and fuller.

''I really love a white or off-white eyeliner in my waterline to make my eyes look bigger, too, that's a really nice touch. I also don't put any mascara on my lower lashes, as it makes my eyes look smaller.

''But skin prep is also important. Whenever Hung Vanngo does my make-up, there is a face wash and a cleanser and two sheet masks and all of these things beforehand!''

When she isn't working, Jodie's make-up look is minimal.

She said: ''''I like concealer and a little eyebrow gel so I don't have to fill in my brows. I use MAC Brow Set in Clear because that stuff does not shift.

''I also have to have my Kevyn Aucoin eyelash curlers and I also like a nice cream blush, something super natural.''