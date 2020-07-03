Jodie Comer has quit social media.

The 'Killing Eve' actress - who deactivated her Twitter account earlier this year - has revealed that she has temporarily left Instagram because she is guilty of ''seeking out negative comments'' about herself.

Jodie, 27, told OK! magazine: ''Until I get some self-control and manage not to go and seek out negative things on social media, I think it's best for me to take a little step back.

''Also now, in this time, I am trying to be a little bit conscious of what I use it for.

''It feels a bit wrong to me to be doing any sort of self-promotion at the moment, so I'm trying to be a little bit wary of that, while also being communicative and speaking to people.''

Meanwhile, Jodie - who stars in 'Her Big Chance', the remake of Alan Bennett's 'Talking Heads', a role previously played by Julie Walters in 1988 - previously revealed her difficulties with fame.

She said: ''The job I do doesn't end when the camera stops rolling, there's this whole other world.''

Explaining that she had once read the YouTube comments on a talkshow interview of her, she said: ''I know all the people who comment on YouTube are aliens anyway, but I was speaking as myself and they were saying I'm losing my accent.

''I'd adapted it a little bit because it's an American audience and a lot of the time people are like: 'What is she saying?'

''That's a whole other world to me. That side of things is something I can find difficult. I don't want to pretend to be something I'm not, but I worry that sometimes it comes across all over the place.''