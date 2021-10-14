Jodie Comer is "obsessed" with bleached eyebrows.

The 'Free Guy' actress loves to see people sporting the bold look but she admitted it isn't something she'd try herself.

She said: "I'm obsessed with bleached eyebrows. I mean, I wouldn't do this myself, but when I see a girl who's done it, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so cool. It's a strong look, but you are killing it.'

"Also, this trend of drawing on your freckles. It's beautiful, but I'm also curious how these girls leave the house and it doesn't sweat off their faces immediately. I don't know how practical that is, but I admire it."

However, the 28-year-old actress admitted she may ask 'Killing Eve' bosses if her character Villanelle can try the bleached eyebrow trend before the show ends in 2022.

Asked if there's any looks she'd like to see her character try, she told HarpersBazaar.com: "Oh, I mean, we've never seen her in like a full smoky eye. So maybe a full-blown eye look.

"Maybe I'll ask Hung [Vanngo, make-up artist] to come in for an episode to give me a full-glam look. Or even the bleached eyebrow. We'll go out with the bang on the bleach eyebrow."

Like Villanelle, Jodie favours a natural make-up look, but she admitted her choice is more because she's "lazy" than as "busy" as the assassin.

She said: "I do love a bold lip. I mean, I am very similar to Villanelle.

"I think for Villanelle, her makeup style was much more about her being a busy woman who doesn't have time to faff around, whereas I'm just lazy. So we're similar but different.

"My brows are the most important thing for me. I like a full brow and eyebrow gel. Then, some sort of cream blush that could also go on your lip, which is my staple.

"I feel so lucky that I get to work with some incredible make-up artists who are such visionaries. I get to experiment with them and see what I like and don't like. That's definitely a fun part of what I do."