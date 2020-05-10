Jodie Comer was thrilled to be ''kicked in the face'' shooting 'Free Guy'.

The 27-year-old actress worked very closely with the stunt team on her new movie because she was keen to do as many of her own action scenes as possible, and her new skill set includes greenscreen, wirework and taking a boot in the mouth.

She exclaimed: ''I'd never been kicked in the face before, so I can tick that one off the list.''

The 'Killing Eve' star admitted she worked out extensively ahead of filming - but only because she had nothing better to do.

She said: ''Before we started the actual shoot, I would train with the stunt team in the day, and then, in the night, I would work out for my own general fitness.

''It was definitely a lot, but I kind of threw myself into it - because I was in Boston on my own and didn't know anybody and I had nothing better to do.

''And also, I was really keen to do as much of the stunts as I possibly could. ''

Jodie also learned a lot about improvisation thanks to the shoot and hailed her co-star, Ryan Reynolds, as a ''genius''.

She added to Total Film magazine: ''I think that Ryan is nothing short of a genius.

''I got into Boston before I had to film my stuff and I went to set.

''It was fascinating to see how this thing works, and the level of improvisation which would roll for like four minutes straight and would roll off their tongues.

''It was definitely nerve-wracking but it was also great to learn from.''