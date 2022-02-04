Jodie Comer is “excited” about the launch of Noble Panacea’s new Chronobiology Sleep Mask.

The ‘Killing Eve’ star gushed about the product - which is a part of the brand’s ‘Exceptional’ range - being a “favourite” of hers and something she recommended when you wanted “extra TLC” on Instagram on Thursday (03.02.22).

The 28-year-old actress captioned the post: “I’m excited to share with you the Chronobiology Sleep Mask from @noblepanacea. I love sleep but I had no idea we spend a third of our life in it!? The Overnight Recharge Cream has always been one of my favourite products in the Brilliant collection so this product is a great addition for when you want that extra TLC!”

The cream - which retails for $310/£288 - boasts the line’s signature supramolecular delivery system known as the OSMV - to give your visage active ingredients into a sequence - between 11pm and 4am - that activates while you are asleep, working through your skin’s night cycle carrying out a detox, repair and regeneration.

The brand said in a statement: “The cinematic campaign movie tells the story of the importance of being at the right place at the right time.

“The beautiful harmony between place and time defines The Exceptional, an allegory to our OSMV Technology’s synchronised ingredient release according to the skin’s overnight circadian rhythm process.”

The second stage is marked by the release of retinol and peptides are infused. The third - and final - stage is when the skin is at its top ability to absorb when it gets a dose of ceramide and 2D hyaluronic acid.

Jodie began working with the company - which was established by the Nobel Laureate Fraser Stoddart - in 2020.

At the time, ‘The Last Duel’ star enthused about the line’s “forward-thinking” and “integrity”.

She said: “The brand is so forward-thinking and it’s amazing to think where they could lead.

“The brand is authentic and innovative, and I think it will inspire a lot of people to look differently about what they’re buying into and consuming.

“Ultimately, I believe in the integrity of the brand. In return, the team believes in me, which is deeply encouraging and exemplifies what Noble Panacea stands for.”