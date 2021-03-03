Jodie Comer has held talks about joining the cast of 'Kitbag'.

The Sir Ridley Scott-directed movie will see Joaquin Phoenix play the part of Napoleon Bonaparte, the French military leader, and Jodie recently held talks about joining the project as Josephine de Beauharnais, Napoleon's first wife.

The upcoming film is set to focus on Napoleon's humble beginnings, his rise to power in France and his military battles.

However, the movie will also shine a light on his volatile relationship with Josephine and Jodie, 27, is the director's number-one choice to play the crucial role, according to Deadline.

The acclaimed filmmaker is said to be desperate to reunite with Jodie after they previously worked together on 'The Last Duel', the upcoming drama that also stars the likes of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Jodie is best known for playing Villanelle in the hit TV series 'Killing Eve'.

But prior to her recent success, the actress admitted she went through a period in which she "stunk of desperation" while she looked for work.

Jodie shared: "I remember there was a year where I didn't work for eight or nine months.

"You get up in the morning, get yourself ready, get to the train station, two-hour train, get to your audition, you're in there for 10 minutes, and then you're coming all the way back home. Sometimes I was doing it three times a week.

"What I realised, the more that I wasn't working, was that I stunk of desperation, basically. It became, 'I need the job'. And then you go into auditions and they can smell it."