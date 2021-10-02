Jodie Comer felt at ease working with Sir Ridley Scott on 'The Last Duel'.

The 28-year-old actress stars in the historical drama that has been helmed by the 'Gladiator' filmmaker and revealed she was relaxed on set because the director had a lot of faith in her.

Asked about her working with the film icon, Jodie told HeyUGuys.com: "That's the dream because as an actor or an actress you immediately settle when you realise that a director has belief in you. You can rely on someone to tell you to push it a little bit or change something.

"He just knows what he is doing so that puts you at ease. He has four or five cameras rolling the entire time which forces everybody to be present."

Jodie plays Marguerite de Carrouges in the movie - which has been written by her co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and tells the story of the final legally sanctioned duel in France's history during the 14th century - but admits that she was puzzled by the scale of her part at first.

The 'Killing Eve' star said: "Initially I wondered where the character was but I then realised that was their intention.

"It was unique way of exploring it, you could tell this in a different way and I'm not sure it would have the same effect.

"I had to give the actors what they needed from me in their stories so that was a really playful part of doing it and it was also kind of confusing."

Damon and Affleck previously penned the Oscar-winning 1997 film 'Good Will Hunting', but Jodie isn't thinking about adding to her own awards haul after taking home prizes including a Primetime Emmy for her role in 'Killing Eve'.

She said: "I think that stuff is so far out. The main thing is that people watch want you do and that it resonates with them."