Jodie Comer is expected to star in the movie adaptation of 'Matilda the Musical'.

The 'Killing Eve' actress is favourite to take on the role of kind-hearted teacher Miss Honey in the upcoming film, which is based on the stage show that was adapted from Roald Dahl's beloved children's book in 2010.

However, according to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye, there may be a problem as the

27-year-old actress is also committed to season four of 'Killing Eve' and has work to complete on 'The Last Duel', which had production in Ireland shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Emma Stone had initially been suggested for the role, but with doubts over travel still in place, producers at Netflix and Working Title are said to be more keen to have a British cast so the project can be filmed on soundstages in the UK.

It is unlikely filming on 'Matilda' - which will star Ralph Fiennes as bullying headmistress Miss Trunchbull - will begin until later this year or, more likely, 2021.

At present, insurers are refusing to insure films against the pandemic so ideas currently being mooted include having every single member of cast and crew quarantined for at least two weeks before shooting starts. Once filming begins, no outsiders would be allowed on set.

A source observed to the columnist: ''It's going to be a clusterf**k.''

The movie will be directed by Matthew Warchus, the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre.

He previously won an Olivier Award for overseeing the stage musical, which has been running since 2010.

Tim Minchin is responsible for the music and lyrics in the production and predicted back in 2013, when the musical opened on Broadway, that a big screen adaptation would be made.

He said at the time: ''We just got it up in New York, there's a touring version that is meant to be going on in America, concurrently the English version is up, there's a film that will probably be made in the next 4 or 5 years and all this sort of stuff.''

Matilda has previously been made into a film back in 1996. It was directed by Danny DeVito, who also played Matilda's father, and also featured Mara Wilson in the title role and Pam Ferris as Trunchbull.