Joaquin Phoenix re-wore his Stella Mccartney tuxedo to the 2021 Oscars.

The 46-year-old actor brushed off the buttoned black tux for the sixth time after previously donning the ensemble for the 2020 Oscars, Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the SAG Awards, and the BAFTAs.

This time, he styled up the ensemble with a pair of Conserve sneakers instead of a pair of shiny black shoes.

The 'Joker' star took to the stage at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles to present the award for Best Actor to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his performance in 'The Father'.

McCartney - whose eponymous label asks other retailers for their leftover fabric to make sustainable clothing - confirmed last year that Joaquin would be donning the same suit to all upcoming awards ceremonies in a bid to help save the planet.

Alongside photos of the actor, she wrote: "This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures.

"He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you, Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣."

PETA - who named Joaquin their Person of the Year in 2019 - hailed the 'You Were Never Really Here' star for his inspirational move to help create a "kinder future for all".

They commented on the post: "This is SO amazing! He is a true winner in the hearts of animals AND humans ?? His dedication to creating a kinder future for all is inspiring EVERYONE to make compassionate changes ??? Thank you for creating a #vegansuit that will shine all award season."