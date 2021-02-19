Joaquin Phoenix has been cast in 'Disappointment Blvd' which marks his follow-up project to 'Joker'.
Joaquin Phoenix will star in 'Disappointment Blvd'.
The 46-year-old actor has chosen the new movie as his follow-up project to his Oscar-winning performance as the titular character in 'Joker'. Phoenix had been linked with the project since last year and his involvement is now officially confirmed.
Ari Aster will write and direct the new movie although details are being kept under wraps with regards to the plot. It has been described as "an intimate, decades-spinning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time".
A24 are set to produce and finance the project with Aster and Lars Knudsen are to produce under their Square Peg banner.
It is unknown when production on the film will begin but it is likely to before Joaquin begins work on the war epic 'Kitbag' – which will see him reunite with director Sir Ridley Scott after they worked together on 'Gladiator'.
The new historical drama will chronicle the story of French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, who was Emperor of the French as Napoleon I from 1804 until 1814.
The flick is described as an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his ruthless climb to power. It will explore the often volatile relationship he had with his wife Josephine.
It aims to capture Napoleon's famous battles and his astounding strategic mind as a military leader.
The title is derived from the saying "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag."
David Scarpa, who worked alongside Ridley on 'All the Money in the World', has been tapped to write the script for the project – which is being produced by the 'Blade Runner' filmmaker and Kevin Walsh for Ridley's Scott Free production company.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
In a small town at the college campus, a normal man is having a terrible...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
Ewa Cybulski and her sister Magda are Polish immigrants in search of new lives in...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley wasn't exactly having the best time in his life. He never socialised, seldom...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
Joaquin Phoenix has a reputation for diving heartily into roles, and his starring turn in...