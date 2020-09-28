Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed a baby boy into the world and named him River, after the actor's late brother, according to director Viktor Kossakovsky.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are said to have become parents to a baby boy, who is named after the actor's late brother.
According to director Viktor Kossakovsky, Joaquin was not able to promote his latest film 'Gunda' - on which he serves as executive producer - because he ''just got a baby'', and the pair named the little boy after River Phoenix, who died in 1993 aged 23 of combined drug intoxication.
Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival, Viktor said: ''He just got a baby, by the way, his name was ... a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it [the film] now.''
Joaquin, 45, and fellow actor Rooney, 35, are yet to confirm the news publicly, and have never confirmed their pregnancy.
It was reported in May that 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' actress was expecting her first child with the 'Joker' star.
The pair started dating in 2018, and got engaged in July last year.
Joaquin admitted last year that Rooney - who he first met on the set of 2013 movie 'Her' - is the only girl he has ever researched online.
He said: ''She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet.
''We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online.
''Rooney said to me the other night, 'Do you realise how many great opportunities you've had? These films?'
''I said it's true, I've been so fortunate, so many movies where I was like, I don't know if I'll ever be able to top this experience. The experience of making this movie. It was incredible that I found another one.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
In a small town at the college campus, a normal man is having a terrible...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
Ewa Cybulski and her sister Magda are Polish immigrants in search of new lives in...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley wasn't exactly having the best time in his life. He never socialised, seldom...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
Joaquin Phoenix has a reputation for diving heartily into roles, and his starring turn in...