Joanna Lumley doesn’t think there should be a female James Bond because that wasn't what author IAN FLEMING wanted.
Joanna Lumley doesn’t think there should be a female James Bond.
The 74-year-old actress – who had an uncredited role in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ – insisted replacing the lead character with a woman when Daniel Craig ends his stint as 007 following the release of the much-delayed 'No Time To Die' should just spark a new franchise as it would be such a huge departure from IAN FLEMING’s novels about the suave spy.
Asked about the idea of a female bond, Joanna told You magazine: “I don’t know about that. Ian Fleming took such care to describe Bond that if you want to use a woman, you might just write a different story. I can’t see the point in hanging on to the Bond-ness of it [in those circumstances].
“I don’t think she should be called Joanna Bond. Bond was a man.”
Joanna has previously claimed to have kissed every actor who has played Bond but insisted her statement wasn’t as daring as people have perceived.
She laughed: “People have slightly misread that, as if I was in a steamy relationship with them all and absolutely giving them each a major snog. What I’m saying is I have given all of them a mwah-mwah.
“But yes, I am old enough to have kissed all the Bonds, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig.”
In her new TV travel series, ‘Home Sweet Home’, Joanna visited an Aston Martin factory and got to drive one of the luxury vehicles - which are known for their association with the spy saga - and admitted it was a “lovely indulgence” to go back to her Bond past.
She said: “Going back to being a Bond girl was just gorgeous. A lovely indulgence.”
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
Lady Sandra Abbott is relieved to finally be planning a well-deserved retirement with her wealthy...
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...