Joan Smalls has encountered racism throughout her career.

The 31-year-old model has revealed that despite being a hugely successful model, she has been a victim of racism with people trying to hold her back at all stages of her career.

She wrote in British Vogue: ''I have worked in the fashion industry almost all of my adult life and it wasn't handed to me. I work all over the world and encounter racism in many forms, no matter where I go. And while I had those that believed in me and wanted to help me achieve my goals, many tried to hold me back. Unfortunately for them, my drive was bigger than their rejections and barriers.

''I looked adversity in the eye and took those hurdles as building blocks for the fire burning inside me to prove to myself, my family and the world that success can be achieved through determination, hunger, a positive attitude, and good work ethics. It's not up to anyone to dictate my future or stampede on my dream because of my cultural background. But the truth is that many in this world are held back and broken down because of the systemic racism that exists.''

Joan also revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic made her stop and think carefully about what she could do to help others who have experienced racism.

The star - who previously revealed she plans to donate 50 per cent of her earnings for the rest of the year to the Black Lives Matter movement - said: ''When Covid-19 began making its way across the world and we all entered into quarantine, it required a lot of us to contemplate our lives and hold up a harsh mirror to ourselves -- those that were willing to look with an open heart. Then police brutality, racism, and calls for racial reform spread like wildfire in front of us. Seeing all of the hate, all of the sadness and lack of support for the Black Lives Matter movement from my industry made me feel ill. I love the fashion industry. I love the creativity it provides me and the outlet that it is for me. But I also knew that I couldn't sit back and do nothing. The truth finally needed to be spoken and action needed to be taken.

''Let's hold up a mirror to ourselves and ask, 'What can we do better?' It is up to us and the people in power to realise that enough is enough, and change is coming. Let's be a force for it. We are a generation of changemakers, rulebreakers and creators. We must all donate our time, money and knowledge to begin to see just the smallest ounce of change that is needed. But we have to do it together. Together, we are stronger. So the question is, are you ready to be that force for change, consideration and solidarity?''