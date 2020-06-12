Joan Smalls has hit out at racism in the fashion industry.

The 31-year-old model revealed she plans to donate 50 per cent of her earnings for the rest of the year to the Black Lives Matter movement and said that as a ''black and Latina woman'', she has been the victim of discrimination throughout her career.

She shared a new video on IGTV and captioned it: ''We are Not a Trend. The recent and long standing acts against the black community have been saddening, frustrating and unacceptable. I feel these same emotions when I think about how my industry, the fashion world, is responding.

''It is time for this industry to do more than post a black square and say they'll 'Do Better!' It's time for us to see the change starting from the ground up. Give us a seat at the table, include us, give us a chance, because we are worthy, talented and unique.''

Joan also revealed that she has often had to share editorials, while white peers landed individual gigs.

She explained: ''There have been so many times where I've had to face issues against my race within this industry because I was their token black girl. The campaigns and editorials I had to share while my counterparts got to achieve that on their own. Or that my hair was an issue or that I made a show or campaign too ethnic, the list goes on and on.

''This industry that I love has profited from us but has never considered us equal. This. Stops. Now. It's time for the fashion industry to stand up and show their solidarity. Time for you all to give back to these communities and cultures which you draw so much inspiration from.''

And Joan went on to thank those who stood up for her and cast her in their campaigns.

She said: ''I do want to thank those that did see me for me and gave me a chance. Those that helped me fight my way to where I am today. Thank you, thank you for doing what you knew to be right versus what others said should be done. You will help us be the leaders of change.

''In saying all of this, I also pledge to donate 50 per cent of my salary for the remainder of 2020 to Black Lives Matter organizations. I know I can't just talk about change, I have to be a force for it. I encourage and will continue to encourage brands within this industry to do the same and give back. Let's all be the change we want and need to see. These battles are long from over but together we're stronger and together we can accomplish what is needed. #WeAreNotATrend #blacklivesmatter (sic).''