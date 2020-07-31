New comedy albums from Joan Rivers will be released next year.

Comedy Dynamics has revealed that it has received hundreds of hours of content from the late star's estate and a number of digital albums, containing previously unreleased material, will be released in 2021.

Joan's daughter Melissa Rivers said in a statement to Variety: ''While hundreds of hours of my mother on tape sounds great to her fans, to my therapist it sounds like another beach house. Thankfully, mom was meticulous about saving everything, and some of her best routines, collected over literally decades, are going to soon be available. For that we really can be grateful.''

Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics said: ''Joan is the icon of icons in every sense of the word. Not only was she a comedic pioneer, she was an entrepreneur, author, actress, director and more. We're excited to honour her career, and her life's work for many years to come.''

Joan was 81 when she died in 2014, days after she stopped breathing after undergoing a routine endoscopy.

Speaking previously about her mother's death, Melissa said: ''There are some days that it feels like 10 years and some days where it feels like yesterday. But that's the normal grieving process. Everyone expects me to have this sort of elevated or heightened experience, and the truth is - and I say this all the time - grief is grief is grief. It doesn't matter if you're in the public eye or a private person, it goes at your own pace.''