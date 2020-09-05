Joan Jett's has revealed that her androgynous look was inspired by glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan.
Joan Jett's androgynous look was inspired by Marc Bolan.
The 61-year-old musician says Bolan - who was the lead singer of T. Rex and one of the pioneers of the glam rock movement of the 1970s - inspired her music and image.
Joan - who appears on Hal Willner's final project, a collection of Marc Bolan/ T. Rex covers called 'Angelheaded Hipster', where she performs 'Jeepster' - told Variety: ''Hal and I were both big T. Rex fans and Marc Bolan was my first crush.
''That's his scream I'm letting flow through me [in 'Jeepster'], but it's also intrinsic to what I do. I don't even think about it - it's part of me. Marc Bolan had a major impact on every aspect of my musician self, especially the look - the androgyny.
''The lyrics are surreal, and the words just sound beautiful together. They probably make sense to him, but if you're looking for a message, you have to create your own. I enjoy the sound, the music and the melody for its own sake. It doesn't even have to get any deeper than that.''
Meanwhile, Joan - who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 - previously slammed the music industry as ''nasty'' and said it was extremely tough to break into as a young woman in the 1970s.
She said: ''Extremely tough. Just the level of ... [people] not giving you a chance right away. Looking at you as a joke, as 'it's kinda cute'.
''And then people would get very nasty. It is like what the Internet is today, [but] people saying it to your face. You're a this, you're a that, you suck, your music's bad. It could get really nasty.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
With energy and insight, this documentary races through the life of one of the most...
Kathleen Hanna was one of the pioneering icons of the riot grrrl feminist punk movement...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...