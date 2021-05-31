Joan Allen has "led a very separate life" from Hollywood.

The 64-year-old actress doesn't live in Los Angeles and has always made a concerted effort to remain out of the spotlight, despite the success she's enjoyed over the years.

The Oscar-nominated star - who has appeared in films like 'Room' and 'The Bourne Supremacy' - explained: "It wasn’t really a choice to say, ‘No, I’m not going to pursue this’. But I did make choices to not live in Los Angeles and not socialise with, you know, ‘the circuit’ or whatever, or attend things to be more visible.

"I do think that there’s something to be said for not being seen, but then jogging people’s memories of you. I’ve led a very separate life from all of that by choice. That is by choice."

Joan has relished working with some of the biggest names in the movie business over the years.

However, she remains a private person and is glad that she's largely managed to keep herself out of the spotlight.

She told The Independent: "I’m a very private person, and that’s just who I am. I pinch myself sometimes when I think of everybody that I’ve worked with, and I’m very grateful for all those experiences, but I’ve really loved the privacy in my life just as much as all of that. If not more.

"I’m grateful that I’ve been able to maintain a great deal of privacy."

Joan's latest role sees her star in the new horror-drama mini-series 'Lisey's Story'.

It's her first on-screen role in more than five years and Joan admits to being "selective" about her film and TV projects.

She said: "I’m very selective about what I pick and choose.

"For me to do eight shows a week is a big emotional commitment. I’m not one of those actors who struggles to let [a character] go, but I get so deeply into it when it’s happening. It’s a little daunting to do it over and over again."