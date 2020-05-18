Jo Whiley is planning to stage her own festival at home over Glastonbury weekend.

The 52-year-old DJ usually presents the BBC's coverage of the event and takes her husband Steve Morton and their four children - India 26, Jude, 21, Cassius, 19, and 11-year-old Coco - along with her, but with this year's festival cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she's planning an alternative in her own garden next month.

She said: ''We're going to do Glaston-Whiley. When the time comes, we'll have our own festival at home. Everyone is going to be going at it 110 percent.''

Jo will no doubt be hoping to see her kids - who have all returned to the family home during lockdown - more at her home festival than when they go to Glastonbury.

She admitted: ''They all love festivals, although I barely see them at Glastonbury, they all go off seeing the bands they like.''

And the presenter's friends will be disappointed to miss out because several of them even hoped to spend the isolation period with her.

She said: ''I love nothing more than a party. We joke that our house is a commune: we have everyone round, with great music.

''When everyone went into isolation, the number of messages I got from my friends and my kids' friends saying, 'I wish we'd come to stay with you.' I wish they were all here too.''

Despite knowing a lot of famous names in the music world, Jo's children don't think their mother is particularly cool.

She told Stella magazine: ''I think they appreciate what I do - they got to meet Doctor Who, for goodness sake.

''There have been some amazing perks. But I'm still always the least cool member of the family.''