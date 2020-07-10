JLS are working on their first new music in seven years.

The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - comprised of Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Oritse Williams - have been in the studio with a bunch of songwriters and producers, including Lewis Capaldi's collaborator LostBoy - who he made mega-hit 'Someone You Loved' with - since reuniting earlier this year.

JB said: ''We've already got a couple of songs that we've been really, really happy with.

''We love being in the studio. Obviously, we have had to use social distancing measures, so it's not quite been the normal process.''

Marvin added: ''Our chemistry is the same. It's like we never actually left.''

As well as LostBoy, the four-piece - who shot to fame on the 2008 series of 'The X Factor' - have been working with Wayne Hector (One Direction, Olly Murs) and Mike Sabath, who has produced hits for the likes Lizzo, Liam Payne, Little Mix and Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, the 'Everybody In Love' group have admitted they would be open to offers from 'The X Factor' boss Simon Cowell to sign them to his label Syco after he passed on them and signed the show's series winner Alexandra Burke.

Marvin said: ''He gave us the opportunity and the reason why we are where we are today.

''But he did pass on us first time around, which I'm sure he regrets.

''Whenever we see each other we always joke about it.''

But it will have to be an ''offer [they] can't refuse''.

JB added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''He's got to make us an offer we can't refuse.

''As much as we were disappointed on the final night, he was very upfront and honest.

''But it worked out well for us anyway. So if someone did have something to offer us then we'd be all ears.''

JLS were due to embark on their 'Beat Again' reunion tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this November and December, but it's been pushed back until June and July 2021.

They said in a statement: ''With regret we've had to make the decision to reschedule our JLS Beat Again tour to June 2021 as ensuring the safety of our incredible fans, crew and venue staff is our main priority. Our reunion tour is such a monumental moment for us as a band that we want to make sure we are able to give the best show possible. Given the amount of time and preparation it takes to produce an event of such scale we've had to postpone to a time that permits us to do so. We can't wait to see you all next year and thank you for your patience and endless support.''

This weekend, it's the 11th anniversary of the band's iconic hit 'Beat Again'.

For their rescheduled tour dates head to www.jlsofficial.com/tour