JLS want to land a Las Vegas residency with their "heroes" Boys II Men as part of their goal to find "international success".
JLS want to land a Las Vegas residency with Boys II Men.
The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - which comprise Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, J.B. Gill, and Oritse Williams - have set their sights on "international success" with their comeback album '2.0' and admitted it would be a "dream" to team up with their "heroes" and work on something big Stateside.
Oritse told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I think one of the things that would definitely be one of the JLS goals would be international success.
"One of our inspirations is Boys II Men. They did a massive Las Vegas residency show.
"And so it would be an absolute dream to join forces with our heroes as a group and maybe even do something out in Vegas with them or in America, do an American tour.
"We'd have to make sure our vocals are super up to scratch because we will be under some serious vocal pressure."
The group found making their new album "very liberating" because there was no pressure on them and the coronavirus pandemic meant they could take their time.
Oritse said: "We had a lot of time on our hands to be completely creative.
"In lockdown, we utilised that time as an opportunity to be able to dive into our music and I think over the years we've accumulated a lot of inspirational sounds and things that we like.
"We put all of our energy into this album, we were completely free to do as we please, the A&R, the vision and experiment with different sounds and then kind of come back together as a group.
"That was very liberating - it's one of the albums I'm most proud of."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...