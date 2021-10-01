JLS have released their new single 'Day One'.

The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - comprising Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and JB Gill - have followed up their Ed Sheeran-penned lead single, 'Eternal Love', with the new track dedicated to their loyal fanbase.

The band said: "This is a song for ALL our day ones!! For everyone who's been there from the very beginning, who's supported us since the X Factor and even before. It was about time we wrote a song specifically dedicated to our supporters and we hope the fans are gonna love it!"

The two tracks feature on 'JLS 2.0', the 'Everybody in Love' hitmakers' first album since 2012's 'Evolution', which is set to follow on December 3.

JLS are also set to embark on a 28-date 'Beat Again Tour', which kicks off on October 20 in Glasgow, and they are determined to party hard on the road.

JB said recently: "Have you seen Marvin’s tour measures that he pours? He’ll pour us all doubles and there will be barely any Coke with them."

Aston also revealed that one member of the band is set to bring much more with him on tour than the other boys.

He said: "It depends this time if someone is going to bring 600 guitars on the road. Put it this way, there is an extra bunk for Oritse to put his stuff on.

"He has the most luggage you’ve seen one person have in your life. He’s a one-man band. He takes instruments on tour he can’t even play."

JLS announced their long-awaited reunion shows last year but were forced to delay the concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, Marvin previously admitted that he'd already waited for years to bring them all back together.

He explained: "It's lovely to be back here with my brothers. It's something I've been waiting for for a long time.

"Four years ago I tried to make this happen. I was on the phone to the guys like, 'Come on guys, let's just get back together, we should have never broke up. You're telling me that our heart won't beat again?'

"I remember taking Oritse for a dodgy little sushi around the corner from here and I was like, 'Rish, come on bruv, let's make this happen.'"

'Day One' and 'Eternal Love' are available to stream now.

Tickets for JLS' tour are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com/ www.ticketmaster.co.uk

JLS' 'Beat Again Tour' dates:

Wed 20 Oct 2021 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thu 21 Oct 2021 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Fri 22 Oct 2021 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 23 Oct 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Mon 25 Oct 2021 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 26 Oct 2021 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thu 28 Oct 2021 -Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Fri 29 Oct 2021 - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Sat 30 Oct 2021 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sun 31 Oct 2021 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 02 Nov 2021 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 03 Nov 2021 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thu 04 Nov 2021 - London The O2

Fri 05 Nov 2021 - London The O2

Sat 06 Nov 2021 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 08 Nov 2021 - Brighton Centre

Tue 09 Nov 2021 - Bournemouth International Centre

Wed 10 Nov 2021 - Hull Bonus Arena

Sun 14 Nov 2021 – Belfast SSE Arena

Mon 15 Nov 2021 – Dublin 3Arena

Wed 17 Nov 2021 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 18 Nov 2021 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 19 Nov 2021 - London The O2

Sat 20 Nov 2021 - London The O2

Tue 23 Nov 2021 - Manchester AO Arena

Wed 24 Nov 2021 - Manchester AO Arena

Fri 26 Nov 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 27 Nov 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena (Free NHS matinee charity show)

Sat 27 Nov 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena