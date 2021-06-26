JLS are ditching their "Power Rangers" style.

The quartet - Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, J.B. Gill and Oritse Williams - have reunited after an eight-year hiatus and will embark on their much-delayed tour in October, but the 'Beat Again' hitmakers will no longer be dressing in matching outfits with their own colour twists.

Referencing the popular children's characters, Marvin said: ""[Our fashion choices] will be a lot different to what they were when we were dressed as Power Rangers."

The group found fame on 'The X Factor' in 2008 and Marvin admitted his own style has come a long way since then.

He said of his old "side wedge" hair style: "I think it was Louis Walsh that told me to cut it and when Louis Walsh is giving you hair advice, you must be doing something wrong."

While Marvin plays new songs for Rochelle, J.B. recently revealed he treats the cows on his farm to previews of the group's new songs.

He said: "We are working on new material and I do play our songs, especially the new songs, to them.

"I play them the songs that might be potential singles or potential album tracks.

"I play them out loud when I'm farming and the animals get a blast of the songs.

"If I sit there and study them, they make noises if they like the tracks."

The band have been recording new music and Marvin's wife, Rochelle Humes, is among the first to hear the songs.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Rochelle is the first person I'll go to with anything, especially music.

"It's been really exciting and great to play around with new sounds. We're putting the finishing touches to the album."