Jk Rowling visited a museum of magic on her holidays.

The 'Harry Potter' author has been enjoying a family cruise with husband Neil Murray, 49, and their 15-year-old daughter Mackenzie on board the £24 million superyacht Calypso and one of their stops was Iceland, where they paid a visit to the Museum of Icelandic Sorcery and Witchcraft, the Strandagaldur.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They sailed to Holmavik in the Calypso, which was previously owned by the Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, after catching a private jet to Reykjavik.''

The author and her family later enjoyed a meal at Restaurant Galdur, the dining establishment located within the museum.

The Strandagaldur museum was opened in 2000 and is dedicated to the folklore and history of sorcery and witchcraft in Iceland.

It contains a number of unusual items including a replica of the nábrók, a pair of pants made from the skin of a dead man, which are believed in Icelandic witchcraft to be capable of producing an endless supply of money.

Rowling is best known for writing the 'Harry Potter' series of books, although recently she has been making headlines for a number of controversial tweets in which she invalidated transgender people.

As a result, Daniel Radcliffe, who played titular hero Harry, Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint, all spoke out against her.

In part of a lengthy statement to the Trevor Project, which is focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth, Daniel said: ''Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.''

Emma tweeted: ''Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are.

''I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.''

Rupert said: ''I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgement.''